Ping An pioneers responsible investment and ESG integration
Ping An's investment strategy centers around three key pillars: green, inclusive, and social investments, aimed at fostering long term sustainable environmental and social progress.
Ping An Life, the life insurance arm of Ping An Group, is at the forefront of driving responsible investing, setting a benchmark for sustainable and ethical financial practices. Ping An Group is the first company in China to sign the "UNPRI" (United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment) as an asset owner in 2019, weaving responsible investment into the company's core ESG sustainability agenda.
