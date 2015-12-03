Ping An's investment strategy centers around three key pillars: green, inclusive, and social investments, aimed at fostering long term sustainable environmental and social progress.
We reveal why these asset owners won the Institutional Excellence Awards for Australia/New Zealand, China and Hong Kong.
Today we kick off our explanations of why we selected our institutional excellence award winners in different markets, in alphabetical order by country.
The Chinese insurer is recognised in AsianInvestor's Institutional Excellence Awards this year for its pioneering investment approach, strengthening its internal structure and smart use of technology.