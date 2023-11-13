As mainland Chinese companies pursue overseas growth, Hong Kong is moving to establish itself as a key hub for captive insurance operations.
Tag : insurer
Active ETFs are revolutionising modern portfolio management with their blend of active strategies and ETF benefits.
Ping An's investment strategy centers around three key pillars: green, inclusive, and social investments, aimed at fostering long term sustainable environmental and social progress.
The Chinese life insurer is blending fixed income stability with strategic private equity and alternative asset investments to overcome Asia’s low-interest-rate challenges.
CIO Jianxin Chen explains how the insurance giant strategically balances short-term opportunities, cyclical market shifts, and long-term stability to navigate the challenging low-interest-rate landscape.
Taiwan's life insurance industry is set to benefit significantly from the recent regulatory changes, which aim to address the long-standing asset-liability mismatch.
Amid concerns over a potential Chinese economic downturn, Ping An Life's CIO Jianxin Cheng takes an optimistic stance, emphasising the resilience of China's economy.
Ping An Group's 5.8% investment return in 2024 outperformed its decade average, with the insurer strategically positioning its $790 billion portfolio toward Chinese state-owned banks and emerging technologies while expanding its equity market participation.
Life insurers face a dual challenge: geopolitical instability and sweeping regulatory reforms. Leading CIOs advocate benchmark adherence during volatility while strengthening cross-departmental integration.
As we celebrate International Women's Day, we highlight Daisy Tsang, who now stands at the helm of one of the most significant players in the Asian insurance market. Her journey exemplifies the spirit of this global occasion, guided by a philosophy that embraces failures as opportunities for growth and learning.
The insurance group sees opportunities to increase private debt in its portfolio mix.
Strategic gains to be made from the current interest rate environment as well as duration matching benefits, investment heads say.