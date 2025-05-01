AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Asian insurers utilise active ETFs to redefine investment strategies

Heather Ng
Active ETFs are revolutionising modern portfolio management with their blend of active strategies and ETF benefits.
Asian insurers utilise active ETFs to redefine investment strategies

Active exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are rapidly becoming a core tool for modern portfolio management, combining the benefits of active investment strategies with the structural advantages of ETFs.

Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.

Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.