AllianzGI makes its first foray into the global active ETF market with a Taiwan launch, as CEO Tobias Pross hints at a possible expansion into Europe.
Active ETFs are revolutionising modern portfolio management with their blend of active strategies and ETF benefits.
With increasing institutional adoption, a supportive regulatory environment, and growing demand for specialised products, the Australian ETF market is throwing up some attractive opportunities.
Building on an already impressive growth trajectory, the Hong Kong ETF market is becoming an increasingly attractive investment destination with a focus on innovation, new product launches, and regulatory enhancements.
Over the last decade, exchange traded funds (ETFs) have transformed Australia's investment landscape. As these financial instruments multiplied, one economist stepped up to demystify them for the average investor.
Some asset owners remain cautious about Bitcoin spot ETFs, with uncertainties and mismatches still too significant to overlook, despite their appeal for an increasing number of family offices.
Can exchange-traded funds be a useful tool in portfolio construction? Three asset owners and one index specialist shared their views.
Hong Kong has joined a handful of jurisdictions around the world to offer spot virtual assets ETFs. Will it attract demand from institutional investors, especially family offices?
Bitcoin ETFs could be the key to unlocking new growth potential for the traditional portfolios of pension funds.
ETF demand surged in Asia in 2023. Will investors continue to bet on this investment vehicle this year and if so, what will be the key drivers?
As Asia’s growing ETP market presents more opportunities, selecting the optimal products involves navigating issues beyond expense ratios. Institutional investors must consider an array of factors such as thematic exposure, taxation, and market liquidity to make fully informed choices.
New World Development’s FTLife endorses the use of ETFs for swift exposure adjustment and risk management, particularly in the face of Hong Kong’s forthcoming risk-based capital regime.