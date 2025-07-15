Taiwan emerging as Asia's ETF hotspot
With assets under management now clocking in at over $200 billion, Taiwan's exchange-traded funds market has catapulted to third spot in the region behind China and Japan.
If one number told the story of Taiwan’s soaring growth in exchange-traded funds (ETFs), 15 million would be a good start.
