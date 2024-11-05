As markets react to evolving trade dynamics, experts weigh in on whether emerging market economies can recover and thrive amidst uncertainty.
At a time of flux in markets and with investors planning their allocations for the year ahead amid a cautious outlook for US interest rates, the modular construction of the Russell US Indexes can enable portfolios to diversify exposure to the US economy’s growth potential with greater precision.
The family office of India’s Thermax Group is looking at a staggered increase in the allocation to Indian equities, citing unique growth opportunities and favourable valuations compared to developed global markets.
While Chinese companies leading technology innovation, green development, industrial upgrades, and consumer recovery are likely to gain interest from institutional investors, the threat of US tariffs and a lack of large-scale easing and structural reforms in China could dampen sentiment.
Nearly two-thirds of APAC institutional investors say they are looking to increase their equities allocations this year.
With 2024 having been dominated by geopolitical tensions and global unrest, AsianInvestor reflects on the asset classes that investment managers turned to in the hope of short-term stability and longer-term gains.
Despite the political uncertainty, institutional investors are maintaining a positive outlook for South Korea's equity market citing attractive valuations and expectations that the crisis will be short-lived.
Singapore based single family office Wellco Capital is rebalancing its portfolio with a focus on cash flow resilience and undervalued opportunities, while steering clear of overheated US equities and high-risk AI bets.
China's National People's Congress (NPC) meeting last week failed to deliver the immediate fiscal stimulus that investors were expecting. So will such measures be forthcoming over the next 12 months?
Institutional investors plan to raise their allocations to equities and private markets to capture opportunities even as they anticipate short-term noise around the US elections, a recent survey noted.
Market and investment specialists at MFS explore what’s behind recent market ups and downs, and how a normalised environment for interest rates and earnings will impact global equities and fixed income.
The growth prospects, diversity and innovations across Asia Pacific (Apac) offer investors with global portfolios compelling opportunities to enhance their risk-reward balance – both today and over the next 20 years, according to new research from Franklin Templeton.