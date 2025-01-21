Can Chinese equities regain institutional investor interest?
While Chinese companies leading technology innovation, green development, industrial upgrades, and consumer recovery are likely to gain interest from institutional investors, the threat of US tariffs and a lack of large-scale easing and structural reforms in China could dampen sentiment.
Chinese equities could regain interest from institutional investors this year but significant stimulus and reforms from the central government would be needed to turn sentiment around, according to asset managers.
