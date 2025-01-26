AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee, Stanley Le
After several years of lackluster returns, the Asian high yield market outperformed its European and US counterparts in 2024. This year, fixed income investors are likely to focus on issuers that can benefit from interest rate cuts in the US and changes in trade policy from President Donald Trump’s administration.
Optimism remains for Asian fixed income after 2024 bull run