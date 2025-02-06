POBA’s ex-CIO says Korean pension funds must look abroad to secure returns
Korean pension funds must accelerate overseas investments, particularly in alternative assets, to counter demographic pressures and ensure sustainable returns, says former POBA chief investment officer Jang Dong-hun.
Pension funds in Korea must ramp up overseas investments, particularly in alternative assets, to boost long-term returns, meet liabilities, and ensure timely payments to retirees, according to Jang Dong-hun, the former chief investment officer of Korea’s Public Officials Benefit Association (POBA).
