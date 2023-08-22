Korean pension funds must accelerate overseas investments, particularly in alternative assets, to counter demographic pressures and ensure sustainable returns, says former POBA chief investment officer Jang Dong-hun.
Tag : pension funds
Australia's largest pension fund is ramping up its global expansion through three key investment pillars: private markets, international equities, and digital infrastructure.
Asia's robust economic backdrop is driving Asia-Pacific asset owners to increase allocations to the region's fixed income markets as a source of stable returns, a new State Street Global Advisors survey finds.
The Chinese sovereign wealth fund is among the top improvers in an annual scoreboard that rates global state funds’ practices in governance, sustainability, and resilience (GSR) over the past year.
Emerging markets will see developments in the long term that can't be predicted today, so flexibility and an open mind are key to investing, says a senior executive from the $171 billion British Columbia Investment Management Corporation.
Pension funds are facing an array of complicated choices amid growing economic uncertainty and changing regulatory frameworks. New technology has the potential to help with these issues.
A recent study reveals a notable shift in the global perception of public pension funds and sovereign wealth funds towards the investment prospects in Asia, with India outpacing China.
The largest asset owners across Asia Pacific have a lower allocation to alternatives, but a new portfolio construction approach could help change that.
Pension funds have been actively considering sovereign green bonds issued by the Indian government, according to the CEO of India's HDFC Pension Management Company.
Only two in five investors consider biodiversity in investment decision-making, according to a recently released report. Asia lags the rest of the world in this aspect, one industry expert noted.
Despite waning demographics in parts of the region, Asia Pacific’s share of global assets under management is likely to increase, according to a WTW expert.
A newly announced plan by UK pension funds to make allocations to global private equity markets could see funds allocated to Asia directly or indirectly, experts told AsianInvestor.