AustralianSuper accelerates growth with triple investment strategy
Australia's largest pension fund is ramping up its global expansion through three key investment pillars: private markets, international equities, and digital infrastructure.
AustralianSuper is continuing to expand its overseas investment team, as it looks to be managing 75% of its portfolio internally by 2030, up from 50% today.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.