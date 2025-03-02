AIA CIO sees more consolidation among asset managers
Cost pressures and competition are driving consolidation and the pursuit of scale in the asset management sector, AIA's CIO Mark Konyn says.
Consolidation in the asset management sector has been on the rise, with more expected in the coming years, according to Mark Konyn, chief investment officer at AIA, Asia's largest insurer.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.