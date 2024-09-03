HESTA risk chief moves to investment role; AIA taps ex-CEO as chair; Keppel names DBS chief as deputy chair; PAG promotes PE co-head, and more.
Tag : aia
Alternative assets and ESG investing are gaining traction among younger Asian wealth generations and insurers are evolving their offerings to meet changing preferences and prepare for Asia's $2.5 trillion wealth transfer.
Cost pressures and competition are driving consolidation and the pursuit of scale in the asset management sector, AIA's CIO Mark Konyn says.
Mark Konyn, CIO of AIA, Asia’s largest insurer, sees early signs of stabilisation in China but remains cautious amid “unexpected” US policy changes.
Thailand's largest insurer seeks regulatory support for private credit investment while balancing active-passive strategies in an evolving institutional landscape.
Two major asset owners discuss how they are deploying capital across the region and targeting sustainable investments in forestry, infrastructure, and green energy.
US insurance giant eyes PineBridge acquisition outside China; Aware Super commits $1.3 billion to UK real estate; Taiwan's Private School Fund awards global advisory mandate; AIA gets nod for two new China branches; and more.
AsianInvestor has identified 15 exceptional executives from life insurance companies operating in the region. Today, we shine the spotlight on senior executives from AIA in Hong Kong and Shriram Life Insurance from India.
Even with falling interest rates, private credit remains an attractive asset class for AIA Hong Kong under the city's new risk-based capital regime.
Investment chiefs at AIA Hong Kong, Chubb Life, and BOC Life embrace tighter collaboration across teams with the goal of building more resilient businesses under a new regulatory environment.
As insurance companies navigate new regulatory landscapes, senior executives from both insurers discuss how these changes are prompting a careful balancing act between risk and opportunity.
The Fed’s rate pivot will change allocation preferences across asset classes and markets worldwide, delegates heard at AsianInvestor’s Insurance Investment Briefing in Singapore.