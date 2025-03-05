Sun Life, AIA adapt as Asian wealth shifts to alternatives, sustainability
Alternative assets and ESG investing are gaining traction among younger Asian wealth generations and insurers are evolving their offerings to meet changing preferences and prepare for Asia's $2.5 trillion wealth transfer.
Younger generations of wealthy Asian clients are increasingly drawn to alternative investments and sustainability-focused products, prompting insurers to adapt their offerings to meet evolving preferences, industry executives told AsianInvestor.
