Alternative assets and ESG investing are gaining traction among younger Asian wealth generations and insurers are evolving their offerings to meet changing preferences and prepare for Asia's $2.5 trillion wealth transfer.
HSBC Global Private Banking and Wealth's Lina Lim talks about fund selection, sustainability trends and what's hot among fund investors right now.
Although fictional, the key themes depicted in HBO’s Succession can lead to very real problems for thriving family office investors who fail to adopt robust contingency structures.
As Hong Kong continues to struggle with the pandemic, Singapore looks destined to become the region’s family office hub.
The partnership between the Canadian insurer’s asset management arm and ClearView will focus on the decumulation phase of retirement.
Two months after the official announcement of the Greater Bay Area's Wealth Connect, experts believe more needs to be done to strengthen regulatory cooperation and investor education.
Changing demographics, rising salaries and a generalised change in the wealth landscape is driving the fast pension fund asset growth
The number of millionaires in mainland China grew by 35% in 2020, while the number of millionaires in Hong Kong fell by 7%, according to a new report from the private bank.
Wealthy families are setting up secondary offices in Singapore to diversify their exposure to risks, particularly in Hong Kong, and to avoid areas being badly affected by the pandemic.
Wealthy individuals are increasingly shifting assets out of the city and considering moving themselves elsewhere too, amid rising sanctions and lost confidence, say financial advisers.
Family offices in the US are increasingly keen on building investments in Asia and especially China. But doing so can be tricky, which is leading many to seek partners.
A new generation of wealthy people sees the potential of adding modern technology into their family offices. But traditional skills and experience are also a vital commodity.