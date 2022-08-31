AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Tag : sun life

Staff Reporters
M&G hires Schroders' former HK CEO; abrdn's Hugh Young to retire; Zita Chung leads FOF business at AIA IM HK; Future Fund hires infra specialist; AMP names superannuation lead; Capital Group hires institutional lead from UBS AM; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, Oct 27