Leading insurers grapple with policy unpredictability, shifting market dynamics, and long-term positioning as Trump's second term creates new geopolitical realities, with China advocating a decade-long perspective.
Alternative assets and ESG investing are gaining traction among younger Asian wealth generations and insurers are evolving their offerings to meet changing preferences and prepare for Asia's $2.5 trillion wealth transfer.
Japanese and Chinese insurers lead regional shift towards private credit investments, while regulatory changes and bank retrenchment create new opportunities despite allocation challenges.
Hong Kong-based Bennet Li has worked at the company for 23 years and is currently the head of strategic finance, Asia and country manager, Mainland China.
He will take a regional role with the Canadian life insurer after six years overseeing investments at large Chinese insurers.
Some CIOs like investing because it's exciting, while others enjoy figuring out the market ahead of others. Some just take pleasure in dabbling in finance. For the CIO of Sun Life International HuBS, investment is about satisfying curiosity.
A high interest rate environment could make the US real estate market an attractive option for insurers under Hong Kong’s incoming regulatory regime.
The insurer sees ways to tackle the capital charges being implemented later this year, the insurer’s CIO said at AsianInvestor’s Insurance Investment Briefing in Hong Kong.
M&G hires Schroders' former HK CEO; abrdn's Hugh Young to retire; Zita Chung leads FOF business at AIA IM HK; Future Fund hires infra specialist; AMP names superannuation lead; Capital Group hires institutional lead from UBS AM; and more.
The AsianInvestor team spoke to some heavyweights in the asset owner industry in February, discussing a wide variety of trends and topics.
The insurer, like many others, is keen on private fixed income and private equity as it seeks to diversify its portfolio away from relatively shallow local public markets.
