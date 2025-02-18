Sun Life sees rising private credit momentum among Asian insurers
Japanese and Chinese insurers lead regional shift towards private credit investments, while regulatory changes and bank retrenchment create new opportunities despite allocation challenges.
Asian insurers, particularly in Japan and China, are accelerating their private credit investments, though the trend remains in its early stages compared to Europe and US markets, according to industry experts.
