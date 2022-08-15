AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Heather Ng
As we celebrate International Women's Day, we highlight Daisy Tsang, who now stands at the helm of one of the most significant players in the Asian insurance market. Her journey exemplifies the spirit of this global occasion, guided by a philosophy that embraces failures as opportunities for growth and learning.
HSBC Life CEO Daisy Tsang's unconventional path to parity
AsianInvestor team
Aware Super hires for strategy and transformation; abrdn's former HK fixed income head joins Bosera AM; HSBC AM announces Asia appointments; AMO shuts Singapore office; BlackRock hires for climate infra team in New Zealand; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, May 17
Staff Reporters
NGS Super strengthens investment team; China's PICC promotes Zhang Jinhai to vice president; AustralianSuper relocates PE head to New York; State Street appoints new Korea head; Allspring opens Tokyo office with new hire; T. Rowe Price bolsters Asia institutional business with new hire; Ageas hires Christian Choi as regional director; China VC fund leader becomes HSBC board member; Malaysia's Mavcap hires new CIO; Colliers Apac IT director; Singapore's HG Exchange appoints chairman.
Weekly roundup of people news, Aug 19