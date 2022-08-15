Leading Asian insurers are restructuring their investment approaches in response to trade conflicts and policy uncertainty, creating new risk management strategies designed to navigate an increasingly fragmented global economy.
As we celebrate International Women's Day, we highlight Daisy Tsang, who now stands at the helm of one of the most significant players in the Asian insurance market. Her journey exemplifies the spirit of this global occasion, guided by a philosophy that embraces failures as opportunities for growth and learning.
In celebration of International Women's Day, we highlight three trailblazing women in finance — Daisy Ho of HSBC Asset Management, Toby Chan of Capital Group, and Natasha Mora of L&G— who have defied gender norms to rise to leadership positions in the asset management industry.
Japanese and Chinese insurers lead regional shift towards private credit investments, while regulatory changes and bank retrenchment create new opportunities despite allocation challenges.
The global development bank is pursuing targeted financing strategy while leveraging its position to unlock substantial institutional capital flows.
From sports, China LBO to distressed PE, sky is the limit when it comes to investment for family offices. At AsianInvestor’s Asia Investment Summit, institutional investors debated whether ETFs were still useful. Here are some of the most read stories about asset owners and their investments.
Aware Super hires for strategy and transformation; abrdn's former HK fixed income head joins Bosera AM; HSBC AM announces Asia appointments; AMO shuts Singapore office; BlackRock hires for climate infra team in New Zealand; and more.
HSBC Global Private Banking and Wealth's Lina Lim talks about fund selection, sustainability trends and what's hot among fund investors right now.
The insurer is assessing an active Chinese equity mandate to capture alpha return by selecting sectors, industries, and companies.
Higher interest rates and a banking crisis have done little to dent the real estate debt sector. Advisers say watch this space.
NGS Super strengthens investment team; China's PICC promotes Zhang Jinhai to vice president; AustralianSuper relocates PE head to New York; State Street appoints new Korea head; Allspring opens Tokyo office with new hire; T. Rowe Price bolsters Asia institutional business with new hire; Ageas hires Christian Choi as regional director; China VC fund leader becomes HSBC board member; Malaysia's Mavcap hires new CIO; Colliers Apac IT director; Singapore's HG Exchange appoints chairman.
Korean Hanwha Life Insurance is set to kick off direct investment in overseas real estate via new subsidiary in the US; Singapore's Temasek launches strategic partnership in Brazil with local partner; Japanese insurers expand overseas with acquisitions; Tokio Marine partners with Singapore insurtech VC firm; and more.