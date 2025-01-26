IFC bridge loan triggers $900 million investment rush
The global development bank is pursuing targeted financing strategy while leveraging its position to unlock substantial institutional capital flows.
An initial $50 million commitment by IFC, the World Bank’s $115 billion development finance institution (DFI), had delivered $900 million of total investment by December, according to Riccardo Puliti, the firm's regional vice president for Asia and the Pacific.
