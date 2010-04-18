The World Bank's development arm guides Indonesia, India and Sri Lanka on power purchase agreements while expanding grid investment opportunities.
The global development bank is pursuing targeted financing strategy while leveraging its position to unlock substantial institutional capital flows.
The World Bank’s $115 billion development finance institution has placed sustainable investment practices at the top of its list of requirements for potential partners.
The investment arm of the World Bank is reshaping Asian markets by strengthening governance, powering private investment and dismantling market barriers.
Abu Dhabi wealth fund ties up with Goldman Sachs for Asia-Pacific private credit; GPIF hires 16 managers to manage local mandates; Australian super funds team up to invest in housing; KWAP makes first batch of VC investments under new strategy; and more.
Ping An names new co-CEO; former Ontario Teachers' executive takes on new role; BlackRock's China wealth management JV names new CIO; AIA hires group partnerships lead; GIC names deputy chairman; IFC appoints regional head in Asia; and more.
The new sustainable investment vehicle is expected to target more renewable projects in Latin America, Africa and South Asia.
The China-based multilateral bank could refinance its brownfield infrastructure projects in the capital markets, giving institutional investors infrastructure-linked assets to invest into.
The private-sector arm of the World Bank has handed $50 million in seed money to the Asia-focused platform, which aims to provide low-double-digit annual returns over its eight-year term.
Growth in private-equity assets is coming from structures other than blind pools, creating new arrangements but also new risks.
The International Finance Corporation is considering issuing mandates to third-party managers to bring $2.5 billion to frontier and emerging public markets.
Russian real estate took an alarming dive after the crisis, but the sector is now showing signs of life.