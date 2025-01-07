IFC confronts Asia's mounting risks on three fronts
The investment arm of the World Bank is reshaping Asian markets by strengthening governance, powering private investment and dismantling market barriers.
The Asia boss of International Finance Corporation (IFC), the World Bank's $115 billion development finance institution, has identified Asia's biggest risks: reducing indebtedness, protecting supply chains, and improving climate risk management.
