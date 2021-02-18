The World Bank's development arm guides Indonesia, India and Sri Lanka on power purchase agreements while expanding grid investment opportunities.
The World Bank’s $115 billion development finance institution has placed sustainable investment practices at the top of its list of requirements for potential partners.
The investment arm of the World Bank is reshaping Asian markets by strengthening governance, powering private investment and dismantling market barriers.
The Indian government will have to demonstrate it can deliver on its promises if it is to attract foreign investor capital into its ambitious infrastructure investment agenda.