AsianInvesterAsianInvester

IFC targets South Asia energy policy for private investment

Hugo Cox
The World Bank's development arm guides Indonesia, India and Sri Lanka on power purchase agreements while expanding grid investment opportunities.
IFC targets South Asia energy policy for private investment

Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.

Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.