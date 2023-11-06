The World Bank's development arm guides Indonesia, India and Sri Lanka on power purchase agreements while expanding grid investment opportunities.
Tag : indonesia
Allianz withdraws offer to acquire Income Insurance; CapitaLand to buy Wingate in Australia; Cathay Life Insurance buys 50% of Taiwan windfarm from Denmark's Orsted; and more.
Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund has secured $25 billion in future investment agreements, on the back of just $1.6 billion deployed so far from its own reserves.
The Indonesian sovereign wealth fund is making a concerted push into hybrid capital solutions, such as private credit, by inking partnerships with at least three investment managers in recent months.
Although allocations to emerging markets can carry added risk, asset owners such as GIC and INA are adding to their already substantial investments in infrastructure funding.
Regulatory changes in markets such as Indonesia and the Philippines are putting pressure on insurers to consolidate, according to the CEO of Oona Insurance.
Singapore government agencies are at the forefront of moves to bring more capital and expertise to tackle the climate crisis in emerging markets.
Asset owners APG and ADIA are partnering with Indonesia's sovereign wealth fund to invest in the country's toll roads, with the aim of improving connectivity and inclusive growth across the developing nation.
A new private investment fund offers promise for waste management improvements in Asia. But at a local level, there is still a lot to be done to speed up the process.
Beset by a lacklustre equity market, Indonesia's relatively buoyant bond market has become practically the only option for its yield-hungry domestic investors.
The Indonesia Investment Authority continues to push ahead with allocations to infrastructure projects while developing new strategic alliances with institutions across the region.
Strong member inflows to the social security fund are held in time deposits for a lack of alternatives. The investment team is building a case for a much wider mandate.