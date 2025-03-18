Australian superannuation funds are leading the expansion in responsible investment, with institutional investors driving the market to $1.03 trillion (A$1.6 trillion) as ESG integration becomes increasingly mainstream.
Shifting capital dynamics, technological advances and macroeconomic pressures are reshaping the region’s infrastructure debt landscape.
GenZero and partners urge Southeast Asia to abandon siloed climate action in favour of systems-level decarbonisation. A new report calls this shift essential to unlocking the region’s green growth potential and resilience.
The insurance giant's ESG leadership is backed by substantial responsible investments reaching RMB849.9 billion ($118 billion), with a dedicated focus on green, inclusive and social themes.
Through new carbon credit labeling standards, the global carbon standards body aims to transform a fragmented voluntary market into a trusted global system, particularly as Asian compliance markets emerge and demand for quality assurance grows.
With a $10 million investment, the foundation is launching Asia's first verified credit system for early coal plant retirement, backed by corporate buyers including Amazon and Mastercard.
Corporate Japan’s lacklustre financial performance threatens to knock the global sustainability drive off course if companies ditch their environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments, a new report warns.
Ping An's investment strategy centers around three key pillars: green, inclusive, and social investments, aimed at fostering long term sustainable environmental and social progress.
Asia's sustainable bond strategy is evolving beyond simplistic green labels to focus on financially material climate risks and transition finance opportunities, according to industry experts.
Rumah Group, a Singapore-based single family office, explains how it is carving out a thoughtful approach to decarbonisation, with a strategic push into three climate-critical sectors.
As a global non-profit, the Alliance to End Plastic Waste continues to strengthen funding for infrastructure, technology, and community initiatives, accelerating the transition to a circular economy.
Investors are demanding more detailed ESG disclosures from private market managers, with carbon emissions and social impact taking centre stage.