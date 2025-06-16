AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Weekly Digest: CPP commits to Japan data centres; HESTA pursues Euro property

CPP Investments backs Ares-managed data centre fund; Australian super fund increases allocation to alternative property sectors; Hong Kong industry groups propose MPF default fund consolidation; Oman's sovereign wealth fund launches $200m Vietnam growth fund.
TOP NEWS

