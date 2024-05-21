While most global investors struggle with talent acquisition and scaling challenges in Asian credit markets, CPP Investments has built a distinctive operating model.
Canada's largest pension fund is increasing its Asian credit exposure while global peers pull back, leveraging its established presence and direct investment approach to capture opportunities in the region's under-penetrated private credit market.
Canada's pension giant increases its total investment in National Highways Infra Trust to $669 million, reinforcing its long-term commitment to India's infrastructure sector despite diplomatic tensions.
The Canadian pension fund and Pacific AMC have formed their second joint venture in a hyperscale data centre project, in their quest to meet surging digital demand driven by South Korea's booming tech market.
Abu Dhabi and Singapore funds in $6 billion talks for Pye-Barker stake; Korea pension fund expects $56 billion foreign inflow post-WGBI inclusion; Texas mandates China exit; IMRF commits to EQT Asia fund; and more.
Temasek in talks to acquire a stake in Haldiram Snacks; Thai pension fund to move away from domestic-focused investment strategy; Ontario Teachers', Hines buy build-to-rent assets in Australia; Korea's NPS struggles to fill vacancies, and more.
The $16 billion AirTrunk acquisition by CPP Investments and Blackstone, valuing it eight times higher than four years ago, underscores explosive growth in Asia Pacific's data centre market.
Long-serving Kim Suyi, who built the Canadian pension giant’s Asia business from scratch, is leaving after 17 years.
The chief sustainability officer of Canada’s biggest pension fund manager outlines how Asian companies can leverage ESG reporting as their strategic advantage.
The head of Asia Pacific at CPP Investments reveals how the fund is targeting urbanisation, technology, and co-investments to drive returns in the rapidly changing markets of Asia.
With a focus on scale and long-term capital as well as a diversified approach on investments, the Canadian pension investor is able to gain an edge over other players, according to its APAC chief.
The head of Asia Pacific credit at Canada's largest pension fund predicts that the next 12 months will present favourable opportunities in China's private credit market.