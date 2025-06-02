How CPP Investments cracked Asia's private credit talent puzzle
While most global investors struggle with talent acquisition and scaling challenges in Asian credit markets, CPP Investments has built a distinctive operating model.
The scarcity of experienced credit professionals in Asia has emerged as a critical bottleneck preventing global investors from capturing opportunities in the region's vast but under-penetrated private credit market, according to Raymond Chan, managing director and head of Asia Pacific Credit at CPP Investments.
