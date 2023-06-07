HESTA risk chief moves to investment role; AIA taps ex-CEO as chair; Keppel names DBS chief as deputy chair; PAG promotes PE co-head, and more.
Singapore's Temasek invests in Co-Axis digital marketplace; China's sovereign fund selling US private equity holdings; HESTA divests from Mineral Resources over governance issues; Hong Kong's Exchange Fund rebounds in Q1, and more.
As retirement schemes attempt to guide members on how to avoid crystallising losses in the wake of the recent market falls, investment teams are likely to reduce their US equity weightings.
HESTA taps ex-Pendal multi-asset head; Zurich Australia promotes new CIO; Nature Conservancy picks Singapore lead; and more key moves.
Qi Bin set to join central government's liaison office in HK; Malaysia seeks local and foreign family offices; HESTA places mining company on watchlist; HKMA inks partnership with AIIB, others for climate investments; and more.
After two of the world’s largest asset managers pulled out of Climate Action 100+, HESTA and NZ Super have restated their commitment to the effort.
Australia's top super funds are increasing their global asset allocations, as the superannuation system continues to see growth rates not seen by its global peers.
Ontario Teachers' unit makes late-stage VC investment in Indian logistics platform; Taiwan's PSPF picks investment advisor; Sumitomo Life increases stake in Singlife; Philippines' GSIS invests in renewable power player; and more.
Saudi Arabia's PIF weighs India office; FWD postpones IPO plans again; AustralianSuper inks its largest European infra deal; Temasek inks deep-tech pact with local universities; Aviva sells stake in Singlife; and more.
HESTA hires Saudi wealth fund's former head of markets; Janet Li joins BEA Union Investment; Victoria-based asset owner names infra head; IFM Investors hires former Jupiter AM Asia chief; Prudential names chief IT officer; and more.
Aware Super and HESTA posted some of the highest returns amid a slew of strong fund performances, driven largely by strong growth in equity markets both domestically and globally.
AsianInvestor has identified 20 outstanding executives who are driving the region's pension funds forward. Today, we feature leaders from two of Australia's superannuation funds -- HESTA and State Super.