Pension investors likely to reduce US allocations, says Unisuper CIO
As retirement schemes attempt to guide members on how to avoid crystallising losses in the wake of the recent market falls, investment teams are likely to reduce their US equity weightings.
While investing institutions in Asia Pacific take stock of their market exposures in the wake of President Trump’s unwelcome tariff war, one CIO in Australia is suggesting that a major reweighting of US equities is on the cards.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.