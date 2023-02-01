Hong Kong pension fund suffers 3.2% April drop amid trade tensions; Norway's sovereign fund sees largest loss in 18 months despite increasing US allocation; Keppel secures $1.53bn for flagship funds; and more.
As retirement schemes attempt to guide members on how to avoid crystallising losses in the wake of the recent market falls, investment teams are likely to reduce their US equity weightings.
Hong Kong pension posts 8.6% return in 2024; AustralianSuper acquires 50% of $858 million warehouse portfolio; Bain Capital matches $1.76 billion Insignia bid; and more.
GIC sells stake in UK's fifth-largest shopping mall; Partners Group facilitates deal flows between CIC and Gulf sovereign wealth funds; CPP Investments scales back emerging market bets; and more.
Even as Hong Kong and Chinese equities underperformed in 2023 and uncertainties persist in the year ahead, the city's public pension scheme members are advised to watch its default investment strategy funds instead, which outperformed last year.
Smaller trustees within Hong Kong’s public pension scheme believe the eMPF reform will push them as well as fund managers for better investment performance and services.
UniSuper joins Blackstone in Australian warehouse portfolio as NPS sells stake; Korean pension funds and insurers commit to European private equity behemoth; GIC scales back quantitative unit; and more.
Temasek to allocate $10 billion to India over three years; INA inks deal with British International Investment; MFP inflows in H1 climb; GIC to acquire logistics facility in Japan; and more.
Hong Kong's MPF investments gain from US equities; Singapore's MAS announces more incentives for single family offices; Hong Kong's insurers move one step closer to a risk-based capital regime; Roojai to acquire FWD General Insurance in Thailand; and more.
CIC releases action plan for turning carbon neutral; Temasek acquires majority stake in Indian hospital group; Hong Kong MPF posts best quarterly result in four years; Philippines' SSS hands out fund mandates; and more.
On International Women's Day, AsianInvestor showcases some of the high achievers who play a powerful role in Hong Kong's institutional investing arena. We present a photo gallery.
Hong Kong’s retirement fund industry has discussed streamlining the administration for managers and members since 2014. The eMPF platform planned for 2025 is set to resolve a major “pain point”.