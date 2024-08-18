As Chinese firms increasingly choose Hong Kong over US listings, asset managers are reassessing their strategies for global asset allocation.
Tag : asset allocation
As trade tensions escalate and volatility rises, asset owners are rebalancing portfolios, reducing US equity exposure and rotating to Europe as they eye fixed income and emerging market debt for stability and yield.
In partnership with Aberdeen Investments
A survey in Q1 2025 of more than 70 investors from 50 leading insurers across the region by AsianInvestor, in collaboration with Aberdeen Investments, reveals different routes to tackling new regimes and planning portfolios in a new investment era.
The Singapore-based life insurer's precise approach to private market allocations emphasises manager selection and liability matching over opportunistic returns.
With long-term liabilities to match, Singlife adopts a very disciplined, prudent yet flexible approach to credit allocation, prioritising fundamentals and quality even while seeking yield-enhancing opportunities in private credit.
In response to multiple, concurrent crises, MFS believes investors should look beyond external factors like interest rates and geopolitical risks that are out of their control – and instead adopt an approach that enables them to not just cope, but rise above the current noise and build resilience, says Carol Geremia, President of MFS and Co-Head of Global Distribution.
As retirement schemes attempt to guide members on how to avoid crystallising losses in the wake of the recent market falls, investment teams are likely to reduce their US equity weightings.
The focus of asset owners in this part of the world must shift from passive emissions measurement to incorporating measurable transition targets in asset allocation, according to one European expert.
The head of the private equity and private credit team at one of Korea's biggest non-life insurers explains where it sees opportunities over the the next year.
Market and investment specialists at MFS explore what’s behind recent market ups and downs, and how a normalised environment for interest rates and earnings will impact global equities and fixed income.
In partnership with Franklin Templeton
The growth prospects, diversity and innovations across Asia Pacific (Apac) offer investors with global portfolios compelling opportunities to enhance their risk-reward balance – both today and over the next 20 years, according to new research from Franklin Templeton.
The Hong Kong-based CFO of the wealth-focused life insurer talks about his views on alternative assets and why he doesn't believe in speculating about what happens to interest rates.