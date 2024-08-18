AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Nishtha Asthana
With long-term liabilities to match, Singlife adopts a very disciplined, prudent yet flexible approach to credit allocation, prioritising fundamentals and quality even while seeking yield-enhancing opportunities in private credit.
Inside Singlife's prudent credit playbook
In response to multiple, concurrent crises, MFS believes investors should look beyond external factors like interest rates and geopolitical risks that are out of their control – and instead adopt an approach that enables them to not just cope, but rise above the current noise and build resilience, says Carol Geremia, President of MFS and Co-Head of Global Distribution.
Playing a bigger game