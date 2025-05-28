Building modern insurance portfolios in Asia Pacific: How to adapt to dynamic markets
SUMMARY - Adapting to changing times in insurance investing
A growing number of insurance companies in APAC are working on modernising their investment portfolios – through incorporating best practices in asset-liability management (ALM) and more closely integrating these with allocation decisions and how they measure overall performance.
This trend is reflected in how various insurers are responding to evolving capital regimes and integrating capital efficiency requirements into the investment process.
There is little choice for insurance companies but to adapt. Amid intensifying market stress through heightened volatility and continuing uncertainty, they need to reassess exposures to both public and private markets, and also how they select third-party managers to outsource to. Put simply, investors need to navigate and balance the risks of escalated market volatilities via geopolitical tensions and Trump's policies through greater diversification, including broader alternative asset allocation.
At the same time, a shifting regulatory landscape demands a rethink for most insurers in APAC about how they approach ALM.
In markets such as Hong Kong, Singapore and Korea, for example, the majority of insurance investors have established matching adjustment portfolios which comply with local regulations, and some of the more forward-thinking institutions are, in parallel, optimising the matching adjustment spreads.
These were among the views of asset allocators in response to a survey of more than 70 individuals from over 50 insurance companies across APAC.
The findings outlined in this report cover sentiment at leading insurers on a range of commonly discussed topics – from key performance indicators (KPIs) to new drivers of investment decisions, to the impact of ALM and regulatory trends, to asset allocation strategy in today’s markets, to net zero and sustainability considerations.
Key survey takeaways: How insurers are responding to evolving markets and regulations
