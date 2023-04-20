As retirement schemes attempt to guide members on how to avoid crystallising losses in the wake of the recent market falls, investment teams are likely to reduce their US equity weightings.
Australia’s fourth-largest super fund is leveraging advanced data analytics in investments and member services.
UniSuper's strategic enhancement of its private credit holdings is indicative of a significant super industry shift towards seeking higher, diversified returns in a challenging financial environment.
ANZ Group in talks with Australian pensions to invest in Indian infra; Japan's Dai-ichi Life seeks to add alts investments; Hong Kong CE says all forms of legal capital welcome amid Dubai family office controversy; and more.
The Australian super fund is leveraging its enhanced capacity to actively pursue direct industrial and commercial property investments, unperturbed by increasing regulatory scrutiny of unlisted assets held by super funds.
FWD group eyes stake sale after delaying IPO plans yet again; Ajlan & Bros Holding Group to forge deals with listed Chinese firms; Japan's Chikyoren hires managers for equity mandates; Temasek invests in agri-food strategy; and more.
The regulator's heightened focus on the infrequent valuations of unlisted assets held by Australia’s pensions can lead to positive changes in governance across the whole industry.
The leading Dutch pension fund manager has deepened its green credentials with the acquisition of Tasmania’s largest private forest management company.
Australia's third-largest pension fund to stay active in Japanese equities; Thornburg IM loses QLDP license in China; INA inks deal with Pollination; Philippines's SSS narrows investment losses in 2022; and more.
UniSuper joins Blackstone in Australian warehouse portfolio as NPS sells stake; Korean pension funds and insurers commit to European private equity behemoth; GIC scales back quantitative unit; and more.
The Australian superannuation fund moves beyond domestic infrastructure, showing private markets ambitions.
UniSuper has chosen an investment manager to manage a portfolio of senior, secured private debt assets in Australia and New Zealand.