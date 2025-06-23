Outlook H2 2025: Energy transition innovation reshaping Asian markets
As Asian institutions race to meet 2030 climate targets, new transition-focused investment products and evolving market standards are creating fresh opportunities for investors.
New energy transition-linked products are winning over institutional investors racing to meet 2030 climate targets, with China emerging as a key sustainable finance hub, industry experts say.
