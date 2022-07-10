As investors look beyond conventional property classes, data centres, senior living, and life sciences facilities emerge as compelling opportunities across the region.
Tag : invesco
As markets plunge and tariff tensions escalate, the recession question looms larger than ever. Leading strategists weigh in on whether this is the beginning of a downturn or merely market overreaction to policy uncertainty.
With Bitcoin's value breaching $97,000, AsianInvestor asked industry experts whether the digital asset's soaring value signals a fundamental perception shift among institutional investors.
Tit-for-tat tariffs and investigations threaten to derail the crucial trade relationship between Brussels and Beijing. Will we see further escalation? Market experts share their views.
As we enter the second half of 2024, investors are closely monitoring the commodities market, scrutinising the potential impact of various geopolitical events and economic trends globally.
With geopolitical uncertainty, the highest interest rates in years, sticky inflation, what is best-case scenario for investors? And what's the worst? Five industry professionals share their views.
After the spectacular fall of Credit Suisse and shock collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, investors are fretting about contagion risk among global banks. AsianInvestor asks investment experts to give their take on the troubled sector.
Expectations of tamed inflation and possible easing of interest rates could boost potential across the region, although questions and risks remain.
Uptake is still small by Western standards and prioritises short- over long-term allocation.
With an eye on private assets amid growing inflation and uncertainty, sovereign wealth funds pivot to US and Asia Pacific and away from Europe as the war in Ukraine rages, according to the latest Invesco report.
We explain the rationale behind the judges' choices for top local fund houses of AsianInvestor's Asset Management Awards 2022.
We explain the rationale behind the judges' choices for top local fund houses of AsianInvestor's Asset Management Awards 2022.