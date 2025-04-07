AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Market Views: Is this market meltdown signalling a recession?

Heather Ng
As markets plunge and tariff tensions escalate, the recession question looms larger than ever. Leading strategists weigh in on whether this is the beginning of a downturn or merely market overreaction to policy uncertainty.
Market Views: Is this market meltdown signalling a recession?

The financial landscape has been upended as global markets experience their worst selloff since the 2008 financial crisis.

Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.

Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.