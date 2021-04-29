AsianInvesterAsianInvester

AsianInvestor team
Amundi strengthens ESG focus with Asia investment head; Fidelity promotes wholesale veteran to Southeast Asia chief; Warburg Pincus-Lendlease platform names CEO; Goldman Sachs taps Fidelity executive for wealth role; and more.
Weekly round up of people news, Jan 10
AsianInvestor team
Robeco's former APAC distribution head joins Mercer; VinaCapital CIO dies; Amundi makes key Asia leadership hires; BlackRock gets SEA private credit lead; BOS hires former GIC executive; Axa names new Korea CEO; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, June 7
Staff Reporters
BlackRock's former China JV head leaves; Fullerton FM hires MD for alternatives; Amundi names institutional sales head for South Asia; QIC gets new private debt chief; Hines opens office in New Zealand; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, Feb 24
Staff Reporters
Rest Super restructures equity team with two senior hires; Aware Real Estate brings in new head of finance and operations; Capital Group names regional head of fixed income business development; Vontobel taps new head of sustainable equities business from Lombard Odier; Amundi appoints senior roles for multi asset and ESG; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, Nov 11
Staff Reporters
VP Bank hires former GIC equities head; HKEX hires head of asset accumulation in sales and marketing; Cbus hires executive from LUCRF Super; Amundi promotes North Asia (ex. China) institutional business head; BNP Paribas Asset Management loses head of stewardship for Asia Pacific; Natixis Investment Managers adds its first Asia-based member of the management committee; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, May 27