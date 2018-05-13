The French fund house becomes the world’s largest responsible asset manager to help asset owners implement sustainable investing, underlining its serious commitment to ESG.
Amundi
In fixed income markets, where a hike of a few basis points in interest rates could negate a year’s worth of income, risk-free assets are no longer the norm. Putting theory into practice to uncover opportunities means paying attention to detail.
Information sharing, analysis and on the ground knowledge all contributes to positive emerging market investment strategies, according to Yerlan Syzdykov, global head of emerging markets at Amundi.
Amundi is launching the world’s largest emerging markets green bond fund with IFC. Here's what it could achieve.
The global market for green bonds has expanded rapidly, however the involvement of the private sector in emerging markets remains limited, and this has curbed funding for climate-smart developments, according to Amundi.
Stuck between a need for yield and concerns about risk, institutional investors are recognising the benefits of a Smart Beta approach, according to Amundi.