India investment case strengthens as foreign capital seeks new havens
India’s reduced vulnerability to global trade disruptions, combined with improving policy frameworks and infrastructure development, creates a compelling case for foreign investment across multiple asset classes and sectors.
Indian financials, healthcare, and digital platforms offer particularly attractive investment potential due to their strong domestic growth drivers and limited exposure to global trade uncertainties, according to Florian Neto, head of investment, Asia at Amundi.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.