Aware Super adds risk and compliance head; Zurich taps claims lead; Aberdeen names APAC equities chief; BlackRock hires fixed income head, and more.
India’s reduced vulnerability to global trade disruptions, combined with improving policy frameworks and infrastructure development, creates a compelling case for foreign investment across multiple asset classes and sectors.
The Russia-Ukraine conflict is influencing global energy markets, with fluctuating prices and turmoil as a result. But how should investors assess the situation?
The insurer’s Hong Kong head of asset-liability management has left as fund houses look to boost their actuarial and solutions expertise in Asia.
Investment strategists are tipping emerging-market fixed income to perform well, but advise shifting into higher-quality instruments in that segment.
The newly combined asset manager has filled the post in Shanghai by poaching from a rival created by another big recent merger.
In an interview with AsianInvestor, the UK group's general manager in Taiwan outlines the reasons behind the buyout and how it now plans to expand onshore.
The UK fund house has appointed a former Goldman Sachs executive to succeed Andrew Narracott as it continues its merger with Standard Life.
Aberdeen and Franklin Templeton have just added senior hires in the region, while Credit Suisse Private Banking and Schroders have seen recent departures.
Fund houses must get better at active management or offer index products, say industry players. The scale that the Standard Life-Aberdeen merger would bring may facilitate such a move.
The city-state’s imminent review of its corporate governance code is set to address two areas where more disclosure is needed, says David Smith of Aberdeen Asset Management.
The hedge fund giant and three other asset managers – Aberdeen, AllianzGI and BNP Paribas Investment Partners – have been approved to trade China's interbank bond market.