Asian emerging market currencies draw mixed bets as dollar softens
High‑yielding carry trades and surplus‑backed currencies are drawing different institutional investors to Asia, as managers weigh how to balance cyclical opportunities with long‑term stability.
US dollar weakness has historically been a tailwind for emerging market (EM) assets, channelling flows into local markets offering growth and yield. This year has been no different, with inflows into EM local currency bond markets already outpacing last year, asset managers told AsianInvestor.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.