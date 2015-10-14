In celebration of International Women's Day, we highlight three trailblazing women in finance — Daisy Ho of HSBC Asset Management, Toby Chan of Capital Group, and Natasha Mora of L&G— who have defied gender norms to rise to leadership positions in the asset management industry.
Tag : capital group
Wealth capital from the two cities are showing distinctive characteristics, survey shows.
In times of market volatility, the allure of holding cash and waiting for the right opportunity to come along can be tempting for investors, but is it the right move now?
BlackRock names Taiwan head; Capital Group adds to clients group team; Jupiter AM rejigs Asia team; Nikko AM creates sustainable investments team; Hamilton Lane opens Shanghai office; and more.
Rest Super restructures equity team with two senior hires; Aware Real Estate brings in new head of finance and operations; Capital Group names regional head of fixed income business development; Vontobel taps new head of sustainable equities business from Lombard Odier; Amundi appoints senior roles for multi asset and ESG; and more.
The Russia-Ukraine conflict is influencing global energy markets, with fluctuating prices and turmoil as a result. But how should investors assess the situation?
Lazard Asset Management has hired an Asia veteran to look after regional distribution. He comes from rival Capital Group, amid other changes at the latter firm.
The US asset manager has seen William Tan exit, not long after it appointed a head of institutional business for Asia.
The $1.5 trillion US fund house has poached a sales veteran from Hong Kong rival Income Partners, as it sharpens its focus on different client segments.
But the US asset management giant has already ruled out using the mutual recognition of funds scheme or setting up a wholly foreign-owned entity in China.
The US firm will not use the Hong Kong-China mutual recognition of funds scheme but plans to wait for rules allowing direct access to mainland retail clients, says its Asia head.
Korean asset manager says the industry can't survive with products based on past market conditions after joining forces with high-conviction firm US firm to deliver pension solutions.