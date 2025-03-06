Managing more than assets: Women redefining investment leadership
In celebration of International Women's Day, we highlight three trailblazing women in finance — Daisy Ho of HSBC Asset Management, Toby Chan of Capital Group, and Natasha Mora of L&G— who have defied gender norms to rise to leadership positions in the asset management industry.
Financial leadership continues to undergo significant transformation across Asia Pacific, with women increasingly securing pivotal roles despite persistent industry imbalances.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.