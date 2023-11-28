Jenni Risku of Click Ventures, a Singapore and Hong Kong based single family office highlights the growing role of community-building and AI in tackling global challenges while mitigating risks for investors.
DEI
With International Women's Day just passed, new MSCI data reveals stark contrasts in boardroom gender diversity across Asia-Pacific, with New Zealand approaching parity while Indonesia's female representation remains in single digits.
As we celebrate International Women's Day, we highlight Daisy Tsang, who now stands at the helm of one of the most significant players in the Asian insurance market. Her journey exemplifies the spirit of this global occasion, guided by a philosophy that embraces failures as opportunities for growth and learning.
As International Women's Day highlights persistent gender disparities in the male-dominated asset management industry, leading institutions share the concrete standards, metrics, and initiatives they're implementing to drive meaningful change.
In celebration of International Women's Day, we highlight three trailblazing women in finance — Daisy Ho of HSBC Asset Management, Toby Chan of Capital Group, and Natasha Mora of L&G— who have defied gender norms to rise to leadership positions in the asset management industry.
In this monthly Q&A, we asked Pictet Asset Management's first female CEO for Asia ex-Japan to share her unfiltered perspectives on markets, leadership and life.
As pressure from Australian institutional investors builds on companies to improve their diversity, equity, and inclusion, there are signs that progress is also being made across Asia.
From the world's largest asset manager to the Nan Fung family office, Helen Zhu knows her biggest strength lies in always pushing herself out of the comfort zone.
In the heavily male-dominated universe of chief investment officers, we showcase four outstanding women leaders who explain how the investment industry can promote talent diversity.
In the still male-dominated universe of alternative asset investing, we spotlight the experiences and journeys of some exceptional women who have ascended to leadership roles and are ushering in more inclusive workplaces.
A company’s intentions and targets are no longer enough for investors, according to the two asset owners.
Leaders from major Canadian, Malaysian, and Indian pension funds discussed their strategic approaches and challenges towards ESG commitments in a rapidly evolving landscape of sustainable investments.