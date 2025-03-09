APAC's boardroom gender leaders and laggards revealed
With International Women's Day just passed, new MSCI data reveals stark contrasts in boardroom gender diversity across Asia-Pacific, with New Zealand approaching parity while Indonesia's female representation remains in single digits.
The quest for gender equality in corporate leadership across Asia-Pacific shows dramatically uneven progress, according to MSCI's latest report on board diversity, with some markets approaching gender parity while others maintain predominantly male leadership.
New Zealand leads the region with 47.8% female board representation, followed by Australia at 41.6%. At the other end of the spectrum, Indonesia (10.0%) and Taiwan (15.7%) show lower representation, while Japan has reached 20.5% in 2024.
