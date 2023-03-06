With International Women's Day just passed, new MSCI data reveals stark contrasts in boardroom gender diversity across Asia-Pacific, with New Zealand approaching parity while Indonesia's female representation remains in single digits.
Tag : iwd
As International Women's Day highlights persistent gender disparities in the male-dominated asset management industry, leading institutions share the concrete standards, metrics, and initiatives they're implementing to drive meaningful change.
Morningstar research showcases three women managers who are not only excelling within the ranks but also setting new trends.
In the heavily male-dominated universe of chief investment officers, we showcase four outstanding women leaders who explain how the investment industry can promote talent diversity.
In the still male-dominated universe of alternative asset investing, we spotlight the experiences and journeys of some exceptional women who have ascended to leadership roles and are ushering in more inclusive workplaces.
International Women’s Day 2023 finds women in APAC are still walking the long path to retirement wealth gender parity, but Commonwealth Superannuation Corp's CIO wants women to know they have more power than the situation might suggest.