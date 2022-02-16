With International Women's Day just passed, new MSCI data reveals stark contrasts in boardroom gender diversity across Asia-Pacific, with New Zealand approaching parity while Indonesia's female representation remains in single digits.
Tag : diversity
As International Women's Day highlights persistent gender disparities in the male-dominated asset management industry, leading institutions share the concrete standards, metrics, and initiatives they're implementing to drive meaningful change.
As pressure from Australian institutional investors builds on companies to improve their diversity, equity, and inclusion, there are signs that progress is also being made across Asia.
The US Supreme Court ruling’s ripple effects include increased caution around American firms’ diversity policies.
While the situation has improved from five years ago, progress is very slow and the biggest laggards on gender diversity are some of Asia's biggest economies, a newly-released report by OMFIF shows.
Two leading APAC investors are increasing efforts to collect accurate social data and narrow the DE&I gap.
Women in private equity tend to hit a glass ceiling at the VP level, with only 2% in Asia Pacific being promoted to principal level compared to 20% of men, according to new McKinsey research.
ESG integration, at its most basic level, is identifying the risks associated with environmental, social and corporate governance issues. So why has it become such a political topic?
New rules to address Hong Kong's low level of female board representation are the subject of fierce debate.
Human capital disclosure requirements are limited and vague, for instance, but some institutional investors continue to push for more transparency from companies.
Women executives continue to suffer from entrenched biases of a male-dominated business world. What needs to be done to change this?
The number of women on boards in Southeast Asia outpace Asia but numbers have risen only marginally and board chairs are still 95% men, Deloitte study shows.