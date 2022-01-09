Regular contact with companies is key to increasing female representation on boards, say asset managers.
Karen Ng
The number of women on boards in Southeast Asia outpace Asia but numbers have risen only marginally and board chairs are still 95% men, Deloitte study shows.
IHS Markit research points to better dividends but a lower payout ratio.
Signatories are advocating for a robust policy on plastic pollution amid concerns that states would support a less ambitious mandate.
Despite strong GDP growth, Singapore’s equities lag developed market benchmarks, and valuations remain high, but experts expect more normalisation of the economy across Asean markets in 2022.